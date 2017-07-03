More Videos

  • Fly along with the Royal Canadian Snowbirds

    This promotional video, created for the Royal Canadian Air Force's demonstration team, shows the kind of display Boise audiences will get when the Snowbirds visit Gowen Field in October 2017.

This promotional video, created for the Royal Canadian Air Force's demonstration team, shows the kind of display Boise audiences will get when the Snowbirds visit Gowen Field in October 2017. Provided via Idaho National Guard/Match Productions
This promotional video, created for the Royal Canadian Air Force's demonstration team, shows the kind of display Boise audiences will get when the Snowbirds visit Gowen Field in October 2017.

Local

You won't hear an F-35 at the Gowen Thunder air show in this weekend. But you'll see one.

By Anna Webb

awebb@idahostatesman.com

July 03, 2017 12:19 PM

Aviation lovers are gearing up for Gowen Thunder 2017, set to take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise. That show, the first at the Idaho National Guard base for decades, will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and their Canadian counterparts, the Royal Canadian Snowbirds.

Two stationary F-35s (they will not take to the skies during the show) will be included so people can get an up-close look at the planes that may come to Gowen Field some time in the future.

The planes will fly into Boise for the show, but times and dates of their departures and arrivals are not available, say organizers. The schedule and their appearance is subject to change.

General admission to the air show is free, but special seating is available. Chalet seating is sold out, but seats in the bleachers ($28 general) and in the VIP Thunderdome ($149, including parking on site) are still available for both days. Buy tickets online at gowenthunder.org.

Event parking will be available at seven locations in the Treasure Valley: the Idaho Center; Scentsy/Blue Shield/Joint School District 2; Western Idaho Fairgrounds; BSU/Albertsons Stadium ($5 all day fee); Downtown Boise parking garages ($5 all day fee); Micron and outlying parking lots at Gowen Field (limited space available).

Free shuttles will travel to all seven sites throughout the day.

Here's the Idaho Statesman's original story about Gowen Thunder that ran on July 3:

"Gowen Thunder will feature Thunderbirds and Snowbirds in October"

The Idaho National Guard will host Gowen Thunder 2017, the open house and air show on Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise.

The two-day show, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds and Canadian Aerial Jet demonstration team, The Snowbirds, is free, but a variety of VIP seating options are available.

Prices range from bleacher seating for $28 ($20 for kids) on both Saturday and Sunday, to VIP Thunderdome seating on Saturday and Sunday for $149 ($79 for kids). The latter includes an unobstructed view from the outdoor seating area along the private fence-line, a tent lunch catered by H&M Meats, drink tickets VIP parking and more.

Get tickets online at eventelf.com or gowenthunder.org.

Gowen Thunder 2017 is the first open house and airshow in Boise in more than 20 years, say officials. The event will also include the U.S. Army jump team and a combined arms demonstration, including tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers and both Army and Air Guard helicopters and jets.

