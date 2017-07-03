You won't hear an F-35 at the Gowen Thunder air show in this weekend. But you'll see one.

More Videos 0:24 Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home Pause 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 0:51 Check out the crowds at the Western Idaho Fair with this drone view 2:24 Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 1:01 Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' 2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 10:04 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fly along with the Royal Canadian Snowbirds This promotional video, created for the Royal Canadian Air Force's demonstration team, shows the kind of display Boise audiences will get when the Snowbirds visit Gowen Field in October 2017. This promotional video, created for the Royal Canadian Air Force's demonstration team, shows the kind of display Boise audiences will get when the Snowbirds visit Gowen Field in October 2017. Provided via Idaho National Guard/Match Productions

This promotional video, created for the Royal Canadian Air Force's demonstration team, shows the kind of display Boise audiences will get when the Snowbirds visit Gowen Field in October 2017. Provided via Idaho National Guard/Match Productions