  • Car crashes into Boise crowd

    More than 10 people were taken to Boise hospitals with injuries after a man driving a Porsche at Saturday morning’s Cars and Coffee event at the Boise Spectrum hit a crowd watching him.

More than 10 people were taken to Boise hospitals with injuries after a man driving a Porsche at Saturday morning’s Cars and Coffee event at the Boise Spectrum hit a crowd watching him. Provided by Blake Kurtz
More than 10 people were taken to Boise hospitals with injuries after a man driving a Porsche at Saturday morning’s Cars and Coffee event at the Boise Spectrum hit a crowd watching him. Provided by Blake Kurtz

Local

Civil suits are underway in Porsche crash

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

October 11, 2017 5:37 AM

At least one person injured last month when a Porsche veered into a crowd on Overland Road appears to be pursuing a civil suit, though no criminal charges have yet been filed in the case.

Skaug Law PC, a Nampa law firm, issued a news release Tuesday seeking witnesses of the crash on behalf of “the family of a young victim seriously injured last month.” The law firm declined to provide any additional information on the victim. Ten others were hurt in the incident.

“The injured child’s family is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact our office so we can fully understand what happened,” said Matt Andrew, an attorney with Skaug Law PC, who represents the child’s family.

Andrew told the Statesman that it’s still too early to know when a civil case may be filed, but he said it may come before officials pursue a criminal case.

“Many times, police are focused on the criminal aspects of the case, but that doesn’t necessarily align with the civil aspect of the case,” Andrew said.

Though multiple videos of the wreck circulated online and in the media, Andrew said those pieces of evidence aren’t enough to build a case.

“The best evidence is from those that were there, those that saw it,” he said, explaining that videos could place the events of the crash out of context.

Representatives from the Ada County and city of Boise prosecutors offices late last week said they still had not filed criminal charges against the driver, 49-year-old Roy L. Drennon, of Eagle.

Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams said crash reconstruction is still underway.

“It’s not an unusual amount of time for a crash with such serious consequences and when toxicology tests have been requested,” Williams said.

