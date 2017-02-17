U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Royal Canadian Snowbirds to headline Idaho air show

Gowen Thunder 2017 will take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field. The air show will feature aerial acrobatics, ground shows and displays.
But what’s sure to thrill any air show enthusiast is that not only will the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds make an appearance, but they’ll be accompanied by their Canadian counterparts, the Royal Canadian Snowbirds.
The two are among the most prestigious of jet demonstration teams, said Col. Tim Donnellan, commander of the 124th Fighter Wing.
“This will be a great event for our community, to see an impressive air demonstration, to visit Gowen Field and speak with the airmen and soldiers of the Idaho National Guard and learn their role in our community.”
The air show will also feature the U.S. Army jump team and a combined arms demo that will show off “the full spectrum of the Idaho National Guard combat capability,” said Guard spokesman Christopher Borders, including tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, self-propelled Howitzers and both Army and Air Guard helicopters and jets.
“We haven’t had an air show like this in 20 years, something of this magnitude,” said Borders.
The Thunderbirds have made appearances in Idaho in the past, including at Mountain Home Air Force Base he said, but having them at Gowen Field for the first time, and appearing with the Snowbirds, will be “phenomenal,” he said.
“I remember going to Gowen air shows as a kid. Those are what inspired me to join the Guard,” said Borders. “It’s about time we did another air show. I want to be able to bring my own kids.”
Gowen Thunder 2017 organizers are hoping to bring hundreds of thousands of spectators to the Valley, he added.
Gowen Thunder 2017 will be free and open to the public. VIP seating will be available for a fee.
Follow Gowen Thunder on its Facebook page or website, gowenthunder.org.
Anna Webb: 208-377-6431, @IDS_AnnaWebb
Comments