What flooding can we expect as Boise River approaches 9,500 cfs? At 10,500? At 12,000?

With federal water agencies planning to raise Boise River flows to 9,500 cubic feet per second next week, it’s worth pointing out a website that gives Valley residents a hint of what to expect — when flood waters might cover roads, for instance, or limit access to neighborhoods.
At 9,500 cfs, for expample, you will see parts of Warm Springs Golf Course in water, and at 10,500 cfs ParkCenter Boulevard will be flooded at ParkCenter pond.
The National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Predictive Service prepares the report on what various levels mean for Boise Valley flooding. It also maintains a map that shows what areas are inundated at various river levels.
What’s a cfs? Why do we use it? Your flooding questions answered
Here’s the flooding experts say you can expect at flows (and relative heights) measured at Glenwood Bridge in Garden City:
16,000 cfs, or 13.3 feet
Major flooding will occur near the river in Boise, Garden City, Eagle, Star and Caldwell. Some residential areas in low-lying areas near the river will be flooded with water entering some houses. A flood of this magnitude has not occurred on the Boise River since 1943. Most of the area within the 100-year flood plain, including many city parks near the river, will be underwater. Debris piling up on bridge crossings will cause additional flood damage.
12,000 cfs, or 12.5 feet
Flooding will occur in low areas and parkland adjacent to the river in Boise, Garden City, Eagle, Star and Caldwell. Flooding of low-lying residential streets in areas adjacent to the river is likely, especially on portions of Eagle Island. Debris damming on bridges crossing the river will occur and may cause water to spill over the road surfaces leading up to the bridge. Park Center Boulevard in Southeast Boise will be flooded near the Park Center Pond.
10,500 cfs, or 12.0 feet
Flooding over Park Center Boulevard in southeast Boise near the Park Center Pond. Flooding near the river will occur in low areas of Boise, Garden City, Eagle, Star and Caldwell. Portions of Eagle Island will be submerged with flooding of residential property in low-lying areas near the river likely. The water should remain below the level of most residential structures, but access in and out of some neighborhoods may be limited by high water.
9,500 cfs, or 11.5 feet
Moderate flooding of low areas near the river in Boise, Garden City, Eagle, Star and Caldwell. Debris in the river will collect on bridges crossing the river. Water will cover portions of Warm Springs Golf Course and Municipal Park in East Boise. The water may affect some residential property near the river, but should stay below the level of most residential structures. The river will spill over its banks between 45th and 47th Street in Garden City into the warehouse district.
8,900 cfs, or 11.3 feet
Large sections of the Greenbelt will be submerged and severe bank erosion will occur. Flooding will occur in low areas close to the river in Boise, Garden City, Eagle and Caldwell, but the water should remain below the level of most residential areas. Water will seep into the Garden City warehouse district between 45th and 47th streets.
The name of Boise's River Park is especially fitting this year. This is the whitewater play park where #kayakers and #surfers play in the waveshaper when the river isn't #flooding. #Boise #river #flood #floodstage #greenbelt #boiserivergreenbelt #idaho #idahodaily #Idahoexplored #boisedaily #bikecommute #cycling
8,500 cfs, or 11.1 feet
Large sections of the Greenbelt will be submerged and severe bank erosion will occur. Flooding will occur in low areas close to the river in Boise, Garden City, Eagle and Caldwell, but the water should remain below the level of most residential areas. Water will begin seeping into the Garden City warehouse district between 45th and 47th streets.
8,200 cfs, or 10.9 feet
Large sections of the Greenbelt will be submerged and severe bank erosion will occur. Flooding will occur in low areas close to the river in Boise, Garden City, Eagle and Caldwell, but the water should remain below the level of most residential areas. Water will begin seeping into the Garden City warehouse district between 45th and 47th streets.
7,000 cfs, or 10.3 feet
Large sections of the greenbelt path adjacent to the river will be submerged. Erosion of river banks will also become a significant problem. Debris in the river including small trees and logs may begin piling up at bridge crossings. Minor flooding will be observed on sections of Eagle Island and in other low spots near the river. Minor flooding will spread downstream to low areas near the river in Star and Caldwell.
6,500, or 10.0 feet
Large sections of the Greenbelt path adjacent to the river will be submerged. Minor flooding may affect portions of Eagle Island.
4,000, or 8.4 feet
Water will begin seeping onto low spots on the Greenbelt path next to the river especially near bridge underpasses.
Bill Manny: 208-377-6406, @whmanny
Highest Boise River peaks
1. 9,840 cfs on June 13, 1983
2. 8,350 cfs on May 31, 1998
3. 8,310 cfs on May 5, 2012
4. 8,030 cfs on May 7, 1986
5. 7,630 cfs on June 29, 1982
6. 7,564 cfs on June 6, 1983
7. 7,440 cfs on April 30, 2006
8. 7,300 cfs on March 27, 1997
Recent year peak flows
April 11, 2016: 6,420 cfs
May 9, 2015: 1,770 cfs
March 31, 2014: 2,130 cfs
May 21, 2013: 1,520 cfs
May 5, 2012: 8,310 cfs
May 18, 2011: 7,230 cfs
June 11, 2010: 6,180 cfs
June 7, 2009: 6,320 cfs
National Weather Service, Advanced Hydrologic Predictive Service
Comments