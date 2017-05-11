Boise River flows rising again next week, might have to go higher still

Federal dam managers will raise flows on Boise River to 9,500 cubic feet per second by Tuesday and say the odds that flows will go higher than 10,000 cfs have risen above 10 percent.

Releases of 9,500 cfs will near the peak flow of 1983, the highest the river has been since Lucky Peak Dam was built in 1955. That will mean additional flooding in Eagle Island, Garden City, Star, Caldwell and Boise, with water over parts of Warm Springs Golf Course, Municipal Park in East Boise and more of the Greenbelt.

The National Weather Service is forecasting cooler temperatures for the next seven days, which will help lessen snowmelt, but a precipitation forecast of 1-3 inches of rain has hydrologists worried, said Chris Runyan, an engineer with the Bureau of Reclamation.

“The continued wet pattern just won’t let up,” Runyan told the monthly water supply meeting at the Idaho Department of Water Resources office in Boise.

Snowpack in the Boise watershed is 174 percent of normal, with 1.6 million acre-feet of water in the mountains, mostly above 6,300 feet.

“We still have most of the snow (at) 7,500 and up,” said Dan Tappa, a hydrologist with the Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. “We haven’t had a lot of melt yet. There’s still a lot of water to come down.”

Flows coming into the three Boise River reservoirs were at 24,000 cfs early this week, said National Weather Service hydrologist Troy Lundquist. On Thursday, those flows were at 18,000 cfs – still a large number.

“We’re very concerned with how much snow is in the basin,” said Steve Hall, Walla Walla District Army Corps water management program manager.

The long-term forecast after May 24 calls for typically warm weather. Multiple days of 90-degree temperatures could melt the snow rapidly and create even higher flows.

In the past week, the reservoir system has lost more than 100,000 acre-feet of storage; it has just 182,000 acre-feet of storage space remaining with which to manage flows.

Many residents have asked why federal dam managers didn’t begin increasing flows to make space in the reservoirs earlier than Feb. 10. Runyan said that even though snow in the valley came and stayed in December, the snowpack was only slightly above normal in the mountains on Feb. 1.

February’s precipitation was then 300 percent of normal. Dam managers “started ramping up” to 7,000 cfs, which is flood stage, on Feb. 12, Runyan said.

GARDEN CITY

A flow of about 9,500 cfs as measured at the Glenwood Bridge could affect some residential property near the river but should stay below most structures. The river will spill farther above its banks between 45th and 47th streets into the Garden City warehouse district.

Continuing erosion of riverbanks will be a significant problem, the Bureau of Reclamation and Corps of Engineers said, and quantities of floating debris collecting at bridges could cause additional flooding.

A large tree that got hung up in the river in Garden City last week acted like a dam, sending water onto 46th, 47th and 48th streets. The tree has since drifted downstream and hasn’t moved since Sunday, said Garden City Mayor John Evans. The riverbanks are too saturated to get heavy equipment close enough to fish out the tree, he said.

“We have over 5 miles of Greenbelt,” Evans said. “We aren’t in a position to attempt to protect private property. If there’s something within our resources that we can reasonably do along the riverbank, then we’ll see what we can do.”

Matt Whitlock, who restores classic cars and hot rods in a building near the river on 46th Street, said water didn’t get in the building last weekend thanks in part to jersey barriers put up by the building’s owner.

FLOODING

Big Wood River at Stanton Crossing was "off the chart" Monday when our hydrographers checked the streamgage. Data: https://t.co/lsrF2ZWvg9 pic.twitter.com/1o755V0Xde — USGS in Idaho (@USGS_Idaho) May 11, 2017

Flooding continues to pose problems in Blaine and Elmore counties as well. On Thursday, the Blaine County sheriff expanded a mandatory evacuation order for homes along Warm Springs Road.

Agencies in Ada County and beyond have been on alert in recent weeks. Residents of flood-prone areas are encouraged to keep informed of changing river, stream and weather conditions on the National Weather Service website, which offers flow data, weather forecasts and flood alerts. Residents also can follow flood-response instructions issued by emergency managers. Ada County residents can sign up for CodeRED emergency alerts.

For real-time Boise River flows, check the Bureau of Reclamation website.

Lucky Peak pool elevation will increase rapidly over the next week, so recreationists should take special care near the edge of the water, the agencies said.