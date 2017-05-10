Family of missing man believes he may be in Payette River

The family of Jerry Coburn believes he was the man seen driving into the Payette River in Boise County on Sunday, according to KBOI2 News.
Boise County Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers conducted a search Sunday after a pickup was seen driving off of Highway 55, into the Payette River. The crash occurred north of Gardena bridge and was reported by passing motorists.
Coburn, 44, of Kuna, was reportedly in the area that day and has been reported missing, his family told KBOI2 News.
The motorists that saw the pickup crash into the river did not have a license plate number, nor did they identify the driver, according to Boise County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Steve Dorau.
Because of ongoing flooding, the river level is extremely high and is moving quickly, making the water very dirty, Dorau said. The Sunday search of the river did not find the pickup, nor did it find a victim’s body.
On Wednesday, Dorau said he could not confirm if it was Coburn’s vehicle that crashed into the river because he had “zero evidence” leading him to believe it was Coburn.
At this point, Dorau said it is unsafe to search the water for the missing vehicle.
The Boise County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out while rafting or fishing in the area and to notify Boise County dispatchers, at 208-392-4411, if anything related to an accident is seen.
The Idaho Statesman will update this story later today.
