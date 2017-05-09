Boise County sheriff’s deputies search for pickup in Payette River

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday searched for a pickup that ran off of Highway 55, north of Gardena Bridge, and crashed into the Payette River.
Believed to have occurred around 9 a.m., the accident kicked off a search by deputies and the Horseshoe Bend Fire Department along with volunteers from the Cascade Raft and Kayak Company.
The search went on for several hours, downstream to the dam. Ultimately, there were no victims located, nor was the pickup located.
The Boise County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out while rafting or fishing in the area and to notify the Boise County dispatchers, at 208-392-4411, if anything related to an accident is seen.
Flooding throughout Boise, Elmore, Blaine, Ada and Canyon counties remains an ongoing concern and officials have repeatedly warned residents to stay away from flood waters.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments