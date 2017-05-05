Labrador: ‘Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care’

A statement made by U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador during a town hall meeting Friday morning has drawn criticism by those challenging his stance on health care.
After a woman suggested that the lack of health care was essentially asking people to die, Labrador had a controversial answer at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
“That line is so indefensible,” Labrador said. “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”
A video of the statement, posted on YouTube by Tom Hansen, drew attention from national news outlets, including CNN.
An email to Labrador’s press secretary late Friday for comment did not receive an immediate response.
Labrador on Thursday voted in favor of the American Health Care Act, pushed by the GOP through the House.
“All across Idaho, families and small-business owners are struggling to keep up with skyrocketing health care costs caused by Obamacare,” Labardor said in a statement after the Thursday vote. “The people of Idaho know Obamacare is a disaster and want it fully repealed. Since I was first elected to Congress, I’ve been working to repeal Obamacare and that includes opposing the first version of the American Health Care Act.
“Over the last few months, I have been working to improve the AHCA, joining with my colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus. We have negotiated legislation that keeps our promise to the American people to lower health care costs while also protecting those with per-existing conditions. Furthermore, unlike the first version of AHCA, our bill showed it had enough support to actually pass the House.”
The AHCA does set up a high-risk pool that was meant to offset the cost for those with pre-existing conditions, something that has brought heavy criticism from Democrats and sick people.
“The bill we passed today strikes down Obamacare’s prohibition on less expensive health care plans and the knot of insurance regulations and mandates that are making health coverage so unaffordable,” Labrador said Friday. “Meanwhile, it sets up a national $130 billion invisible high-risk pool to help offset the cost for those with pre-existing conditions.”
At a town hall in Meridian in April, about 800 people attended, many of whom had questions about health care. Criticism came when when a woman asked Labrador whether he believed that health care is a right. Labrador said no.
The ongoing dispute over whether to fill the so-called Medicaid gap in Idaho has led to disagreements, but it has also brought forward stories of people who actually died because of the lack of access to heath care.
Jenny Steinke, of Idaho Falls, was one example repeatedly brought forward in Idaho. Steinke died at age 36 from an asthma attack after her condition had gone untreated for years because she couldn’t afford health insurance, according to the (Idaho Falls) Post Register.
