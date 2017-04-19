State Politics

April 19, 2017 6:41 PM

Idaho Rep. Labrador to town hall crowd: ‘We’re going to disagree’; watch on Facebook live

By Bill Dentzer

About 750 people turned out Wednesday night for a town hall meeting hosted by 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador, and people immediately started asking about the Trump administration.

“I don’t mind if you boo me or yell at me,” Labrador the audience. “That’s part of the process. But let me answer the question.”

After a very short intro, he got right to questions. People lined up at mics in the aisles. The first question was about abolishing the Department of Education, and the second was about Trump’s tax returns. Boos greet this answer: “I don’t think there’s anything in the law that requires the president to provide his tax returns.”

On deportations, he said: “If you’re here illegally, you don’t have a right to be in the United States.”

Labrador’s office chose the 1,200-seat auditorium at Meridian Middle School because it can accommodate a larger crowd.

The surge in liberal-progressive activism since the November election has been compared to the 2010 rise of the conservative Tea Party movement. In Idaho, it has fueled large gatherings and marches at the Capitol, visits to the district offices of Idaho’s Congressional delegation, and calls and protests for more public dialogue with them in town hall settings like Labrador’s event.

Now in his fourth term, Labrador, an outspoken charter member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has shown he is rarely one to duck debate or confrontation over policy disagreements. The Freedom Caucus, comprising some three dozen House members, has emerged as a formidable voting block within the Republican house majority, responsible for the ouster of former House Speaker John Boehner and, just last month, the defeat of the Republican health care reform effort. Their rejection of the health care plan prompted a verbal skirmish with the President Donald Trump.

Labrador’s national profile has risen in prominence along with the caucus. Though he has weathered criticism this year for not meeting with constituents in such a public forum up to now, Labrador has actually been more accessible and more willing to engage in publc debate than his colleagues. In addition to his natioal stature, he has added pressure within the state this year to keep himself in the limelight. Labrador is considered a likely candidate for governor in 2018 but so far has not officially joined the race, while three other Republicans have already jumped in.

Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews

Labrador Town hall Monday in Nampa

Labrador’s second town hall is 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Mission Aviation Fellowship, 112 N. Pilatus Lane, in Nampa.

