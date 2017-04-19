Idaho Rep. Labrador to town hall crowd: ‘We’re going to disagree’; watch on Facebook live

About 750 people turned out Wednesday night for a town hall meeting hosted by 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador, and people immediately started asking about the Trump administration.
“I don’t mind if you boo me or yell at me,” Labrador the audience. “That’s part of the process. But let me answer the question.”
After a very short intro, he got right to questions. People lined up at mics in the aisles. The first question was about abolishing the Department of Education, and the second was about Trump’s tax returns. Boos greet this answer: “I don’t think there’s anything in the law that requires the president to provide his tax returns.”
On deportations, he said: “If you’re here illegally, you don’t have a right to be in the United States.”
.@Raul_Labrador : I do not believe that healthcare is a basic human right." Reaction: pic.twitter.com/5Senq8DLev— Bill Dentzer (@dentzernews) April 20, 2017
#labradorTownHall— Robert M Ehlert (@IDS_HelloIdaho) April 20, 2017
Applause when he mentions that he voted against the
American Health Care Act
Labrador’s office chose the 1,200-seat auditorium at Meridian Middle School because it can accommodate a larger crowd.
The surge in liberal-progressive activism since the November election has been compared to the 2010 rise of the conservative Tea Party movement. In Idaho, it has fueled large gatherings and marches at the Capitol, visits to the district offices of Idaho’s Congressional delegation, and calls and protests for more public dialogue with them in town hall settings like Labrador’s event.
.@Raul_Labrador takes the stage. Short intro. Right to audience questions. #idpol pic.twitter.com/DrYyYle0sg— Bill Dentzer (@dentzernews) April 20, 2017
@Raul_Labrador: we're going to disagree. #TownHall #idpol pic.twitter.com/H8bEKQsfCg— Bill Dentzer (@dentzernews) April 20, 2017
heh @Raul_Labrador fishing for the last applause he might get for the night... #LabradorTownHall #idpol pic.twitter.com/JZ3FtIWlN4— T (@reflectivity) April 20, 2017
Now in his fourth term, Labrador, an outspoken charter member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has shown he is rarely one to duck debate or confrontation over policy disagreements. The Freedom Caucus, comprising some three dozen House members, has emerged as a formidable voting block within the Republican house majority, responsible for the ouster of former House Speaker John Boehner and, just last month, the defeat of the Republican health care reform effort. Their rejection of the health care plan prompted a verbal skirmish with the President Donald Trump.
Labrador’s national profile has risen in prominence along with the caucus. Though he has weathered criticism this year for not meeting with constituents in such a public forum up to now, Labrador has actually been more accessible and more willing to engage in publc debate than his colleagues. In addition to his natioal stature, he has added pressure within the state this year to keep himself in the limelight. Labrador is considered a likely candidate for governor in 2018 but so far has not officially joined the race, while three other Republicans have already jumped in.
Meridian Middle School fills up as the crowd waits for Rep. Labrador's town hall to start, his first town hall since 2016 election. #idpol pic.twitter.com/UIUkC46wsp— KBSX 91.5 (@KBSX915) April 20, 2017
Labrador: I don't care if you boo me, but please don't scream at each other #idpol— Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) April 20, 2017
Labrador Town hall Monday in Nampa
Labrador’s second town hall is 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Mission Aviation Fellowship, 112 N. Pilatus Lane, in Nampa.
