Officers justified in fatal shooting outside Garden City police station, prosecutor says

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs announced Friday that officers were justified in their choice to fatally shoot Anthony Bauer on Sept. 26 in the Garden City Police Department’s parking lot.
“The facts in this case reveal that Mr. Bauer, through his unlawful acts, made himself a clear and immediate danger to law enforcement officers who were engaged in the lawful performance of their duties, and a serious potential danger to the public at large. The actions of the officers who fired upon Mr. Bauer, therefore, were justified and not illegal,” said Loebs in a news release.
Idaho State Police led the task force investigation.
The shooting occurred around 2:05 a.m. when Ada County sheriff’s deputies responded to a citizen’s report of suspicious behavior on East Elliot Street in Eagle. Deputies made contact with Bauer, 52, who refused orders to stop, got in a white Dodge Durango and drove away.
The Durango was later determined to be a stolen vehicle with fictitious plates.
Boise and Garden City police officers later saw the Dodge Durango in the area of the GCPD building and followed it as it turned into the GCPD parking lot.
Bauer displayed a handgun and refused officers’ orders to drop it, according to the news release. Bauer raised the gun in a threatening manner towards officers as he drove towards them. They reportedly feared for their safety and officers fired several shots.
Bauer continued to drive his vehicle towards officers and eventually crashed the vehicle into the GCPD building. Subsequent investigation by the CITF revealed that Bauer may have intended to get officers to use deadly force as a method of suicide.
Bauer’s gun was later determined to be a Smith &Wesson .32 caliber revolver, which was recovered at the scene. Two Boise police officers and two Garden City police officers fired their weapons during the incident, fatally wounding Anthony Bauer.
The police involved were identified as Cpl. Scott Crimin and Officer Joel Ellsworth with Garden City, and Officers Jason Green and Joe Martinez with Boise.
An autopsy conducted by the Ada County coroner showed Bauer had both amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood at the time of his death.
Video of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera at the Garden City Police Department. The Idaho Statesman will pick up that video later today and update this article.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
