Man shot, killed Friday identified as Andrew Shepard

The 34-year-old Caldwell man fatally shot Friday in an apparent domestic fight has been identified as Andrew Shepard.
Shepard was shot around 11:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of Bear Valley Drive in Nampa.
Phillip Cabrera, 38, reportedly fired the shots when he was attempting to break into his estranged wife’s home, according to Nampa police.
When officers arrived, they reported multiple shots fired from inside the home, including at the first officer to approach the house. Shepard was later found dead with gunshot wounds to his head and possibly torso, according to police.
The estranged wife and two children, a 9-year-old and a 10-month-old, were inside the home at the time. Shepard was holding the 10-month-old when he was shot, the woman told police.
When the woman called 911, she told dispatchers that Cabrera used to abuse her, they were separated and that he carries a weapon.
She told dispatch he was attempting to break into windows and trying to get in through the door, according to court documents.
Emergency dispatchers could hear Cabrera in the background saying, “You cheated on me,” states a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. They could also hear screaming in the background.
The first Nampa officer on scene reported he approached the woman’s home to find the front door kicked in. The officer claimed Cabrera “smiled, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at (the officer’s) head.”
The officer immediately moved to the other side of the trailer, took cover behind his vehicle and started directing other officers.
Cabrera eventually surrendered and made a few unsolicited statements to officers that his wife was cheating on him and he “lost it,” court documents state.
No officers were injured and no officers fired their weapons during the incident.
Cabrera, of Meridian, is being held without bond and is charged with first–degree murder, attempting murder on a law enforcement officer and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
