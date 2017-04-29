Meridian man charged with murder in late-night Nampa shooting

A Meridian man has been charged with murder in a shooting that occurred late Friday night in the 4100 block of Nampa’s Bear Valley Drive, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.
Phillip Eddie Cabrera, 38, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and shooting into an occupied building.
According to the release, dispatch received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. on Friday from a woman saying her estranged husband, Cabrera, was trying to break into her home. Before officers arrived at the scene, Cabrera had forced entry into the home and reportedly threatened people inside. The caller told dispatchers that Cabrera had a gun.
When officers arrived, they reported that shots had been fired — some inside the residence and some at one of the responding officers. A short time later, the officers took Cabrera into custody.
Inside the residence, a man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds to his head and possibly his torso. An adult woman, a 9-year-old and a 10-month-old child — all of whom live at the house — were found safe inside.
Police did not identify the victim, and it’s not clear whether he and Cabrera knew one another previously.
