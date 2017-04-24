Skeletons found in badger hole are the remains of 2 children, officials say

The skeletal remains found April 15 north of Mountain Home in a badger hole have been determined to belong to two separate children, rather than the initial belief it was one skeleton.
During the investigation, authorities determined that two children were buried on top of one another in the vicinity of Hot Creek Road, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office stated that they are being told that unofficially the first set of skeletal remains are from a child possibly between 3 and 5 years old, and the second set were possibly from a child 4 to 9 years old. Officials have not yet been able to determine the sex of the children.
Officials at Boise State University are aiding in the forensics part of the investigation. In addition, investigators will use carbon dating to determine exactly when the bodies were buried and the age.
The sheriff's office emphasized that the human remains didn't exhibit the characteristics of a Native American burial site. The sheriff’s office previously said the remains were protruding from a grave that was being used as a badger den. The bones were estimated to have been buried 15 to 20 years ago.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the sheriff’s office hasn't ruled out foul play or criminal activity.
Investigators are also working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to determine possible links to missing child cases outside of Elmore County.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
