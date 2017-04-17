Local

April 17, 2017 6:47 PM

Believed skeletal remains of child found near Mountain Home

By Ruth Brown

The believed skeletal remains of a child were found Saturday just north of Mountain Home inside a badger hole, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

The child is believed to be between the ages of 1 and 5 years old and the remains were found partially uncovered by Idaho Fish and Game officers.

Members of the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Fish and Game, and the Bureau of Land Management recovered the remains after consultation with archaeologists and a tribal representative.

It is clear by the condition of the remains that they have been buried for a considerable amount of time, according to the sheriff’s office. There were no fibrous materials, such as clothing, located with the remains.

A BLM archeologist found that the skeletal remains did not exhibit Native American characteristics, based on the terrain location examined Monday.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has not ruled out criminal activity.

The investigation is ongoing.

