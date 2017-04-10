Teen cited for crashing car into U.S. Bank

The 19-year-old Boise man accused of driving his car into the side of a U.S. Bank on Friday has been cited with misdemeanor reckless driving.
Tesform Hagos was reportedly turning right out of the bank’s parking lot, at 1103 S. Vista Ave., when he lost control and crashed into the building, according to Boise Police.
The Friday afternoon crash is one of several recent incidents in Nampa and Boise over the last month in which vehicles were accidentally driven directly into convenience stores and other buildings.
