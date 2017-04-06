After slight drop, Boise River set to rise again, pending work on new levee

River managers say they’ll increase flows — as measured at the Glenwood Bridge — to 8,500 cubic feet per second by April 12.
That would put it back on par with flows March 30, when Ada County emergency management officials gave a media briefing about ongoing high flows and flooding concerns.
The news is just the latest in ongoing attempts to clear space in reservoirs across Southern Idaho and prevent further, worse flooding later this spring, when Idaho’s ample mountain snowpacks melt.
Managers still don’t believe there is enough space in reservoirs upriver of Boise to hold all that snowmelt. The Boise River’s reservoir system is at about 67 percent full as of Thursday.
The river Thursday morning was at 8,140 cfs. For reference, at the Glenwood Bridge that puts the river at about 11 feet deep. (For the latest conditions, follow this link.)
Flood stage for the Boise River is 7,000 cfs. We passed that in early March.
Next week’s extra water depends on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finishing an emergency levy at a gravel pit operated by Sunroc Construction and Materials, near Eagle Island. County and federal officials worry the riverbank could collapse there, redirecting the river into the pit — and then who knows where else.
Ada County authorities believe they’ll have 12 to 24 hours to warn locals of a significant flooding event around Sunroc, Angie Gilman, county engineer, said last week.
Flooding has swamped large parts of the Greenbelt — Wednesday, Eagle closed the entire stretch within its city limits.
If the river stays on its current course, the county believes any other minor flooding will be manageable. But no one is sure what rain or sudden warmth might do, and how much more river levels will need to rise this spring.
Homes near the river should consider flood insurance. But keep in mind, it takes 30 days for a new policy to kick in.
