Harley dealer starts fundraiser to get paralyzed Boise cop a modified motorcycle

High Desert Harley-Davidson is rallying the Treasure Valley to raise $65,000 to help cover the costs of a new motorcycle that will need to be modified for a Boise police officer who was paralyzed in a shooting on duty last fall.
The Meridian-based business set up a GoFundMe account to benefit Cpl. Kevin Holtry, shot five times last November by fugitive Marco Romero. He lost a leg due to his injuries.
“All of us at High Desert Harley-Davidson would like to get the community involved in getting Kevin back on a Harley!” the GoFundMe account says. “We want to raise enough money to help make all of the necessary modifications to a brand new Tri-Glide Ultra Trike Harley-Davidson! As you can imagine, we’ll need to modify the H-D so Kevin can control the bike with his hands and arms, including brakes, clutch, gears, etc.”
Todd Godfrey, marketing manager at High Desert, told the Statesman that Holtry’s fellow officers approached them about making this happen.
“[Holtry] has a Harley and was an avid rider,” Godfrey said.
Godfrey said they’re hoping to get Holtry on his new motorcycle by June 17 — the day of a benefit ride for him. He said High Desert Harley and Lyle Pearson Auto have each donated $10,000 toward the new motorcycle.
The GoFundMe account was set up Friday, March 24. Four days later, nearly $700 had been donated by 13 people.
“We had a gentleman drive through the parking lot Saturday who just handed me $200,” Godfrey said of the outpouring of community support.
Holtry’s account of the shooting and his long road to recovery were the focus of a story in Tuesday’s Statesman and a video at IdahoStatesman.com.
