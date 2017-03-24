Pedaling or paddling? Flooding inundates parts of Boise River Greenbelt bike path

It’s been a rough year for Boise cyclists and bike commuters.
December through February, we had to trade our two wheels in for four-wheel-drive. Now that the snow and ice are gone, the river is lapping over the Boise Greenbelt and riding the bike path is going from inconvenient to impassable.
I usually commute on the Greenbelt from Glenwood Avenue to near Americana, where the old railroad bridge provides the Greenbelt Connector up to the Bench near the Statesman offices. It’s seven or eight miles: a bracing morning wake-up as good as caffeine and an evening tonic that’s better than gin.
Lucky Peak releases into the Boise River have climbed steadily in the past few weeks, from below flood stage (7,500 cfs) to now above 8,000 cfs. When I looked at the Glenwood Avenue Gauge on Wednesday (yeah, it’s a real gauge — a giant yardstick stuck in the river) it was lapping at 10.8 feet, well above the 10.3-foot flood level.
Check out my wet #Greenbelt ride along (and sorta through) the flooded Boise River. https://t.co/wV5N0tES8O pic.twitter.com/v4o51xIKcA— Bill Manny (@whmanny) March 23, 2017
A couple weeks ago, the water started interfering with my ride. A puddle turned into a small pond at the Glenwood entrance, forcing me to detour through the nearby RV park. Then the city of Greenbelt closed the bridges (actually chain-linked them off) that cross from Garden City to Boise near Plantation golf course. Then water on the further reaches of Garden City pathway forced me to commute up Adams Street, where I could hop back on the Greenbelt at Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Not now. A little puddle under Veterans Memorial Park that had been a splash is deep enough now to covers the pedals (ie, my shoes). A small puddle on the southside pathway west of the Whitewater park across from Esther Simplot Park (the river just ignored the pathside sandbags) turned into a small creek. It’s now deep enough to warrant careful navigation.
Most people (and news reports) pay attention to the Greenbelt in or near Downtown. When I explain all the standing water on the Greenbelt west of Downtown, most people don’t know what I’m talking about. They’ve seen the flooded Glenwood Avenue tunnel (always the first to go), but not the vast inundation all around Glenwood Avenue. And in the tucked-away southside sections of the bikepath, between about 47th and 44th Streets in Garden City, the river is completely out of its banks and simply runs down the bike path.
So I took my bike and the GoPro down the path I ride to work, to get video of the flooding. I got wet and cold and I don’t recommend the ride. Water that is not in standing puddles is mountain-snowmelt cold, and there’s enough current to sweep a dog or a child away. So stay away. Since I did it Wednesday, the city of Boise has actually closed other sections.
But this is a great moment to see that our river is a living river. If you want to get your feet (a little) wet, walk or ride west of Garden City city hall. Out toward the water-treatment plant, the path disappears into a shallow lake in places, as it does around Glenwood. Then get back into your warm car.
Let’s hope our water managers are right, and our wet socks in March help prevent disastrous May floods.
Bill Manny: 208-377-6406, @whmanny
