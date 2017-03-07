February snow dump forces dam managers to raise Boise River again, to above flood stage

The Boise Basin snowpack grew over the past month as mountain storms delivered 300 percent of normal February precipitation, forcing federal dam managers on the Boise River to prepare to raise the river above flood level with at least four months of runoff season still ahead of us.
That means Treasure Valley residents should prepare for a long flooding season and consider buying flood insurance of you live in low-lying areas. The basin’s snowpack was measured at 140 percent of average March 1, with the streamflow forecasts ranging from 150 percent to 190 percent of normal this year, reported the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Tuesday that 2.2 million acre-feet of water sits in the three Boise reservoirs and as snow in the mountains of the 2,680 square-mile watershed. That is despite increased flows below Lucky Peak since early February. The releases bought dam managers some capacity, with the three reservoirs at 52 percent, down from 61 percent a month ago.
This doesn’t happen too often, but Mother Nature delivered above normal monthly precipitation across the whole state in February. March Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report
Hydrologists from the Corps and the Bureau of Reclamation were meeting Tuesday night to determine how much higher to raise the river this week. Releases beginning as early as Wednesday are expected to take the river above flood stage — the 7,000 cubic feet per second measured Tuesday at the gauge at Glenwood Avenue in Garden City.
Not since 1997 have dam managers had to raise the river above flood stage for so long. On Jan. 3, 1997, a rain-on-snow storm and warm temperatures increased the Boise Basin runoff, sending 148,000 acre-feet of water into the reservoirs in a matter of days. Officials took the Boise River up to flood levels soon after, and kept it high into July.
February precipitation put the icing on the cake by bringing record high precipitation ... across the Central Mountains of Idaho. March Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report
“Early March storms are expected to bring several feet of snow into the western and northern parts of the state, which is a reminder that winter isn’t over yet,” said Daniel Tappa, hydrologist with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service in Boise.
The Boise River Basin is much like the entire state, which received from 150 percent of normal snow in February up north to 500 percent in the Big Lost River drainage.
The Payette and Weiser River basins received plentiful precipitation, too, 254 percent and 220 percent of average, respectively. Water year-to-date precipitation ranges from 120 percent to 160 percent of average.
The highest snowpack in Idaho can be found in the Big Lost, Fish Creek and Little Wood basins, which sit at nearly 200 percent of median. The lowest snowpacks are 90 percent to 110 percent of median in the Panhandle Region basins. Heavy snow years can produce heavy streamflow, so water users need to closely watch conditions in their specific basin, Tappa said
“There will be an extended high-water season when the snow starts melting; the timing and magnitude of peaks flows are unknown at this time, and the peaks could be big on some rivers,” Tappa and others who prepared the March Water Supply Report wrote.
The three Boise River reservoirs provide the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation critical storage for irrigation water and reducing the threat of flooding to billions of dollars worth of property within the Boise River’s historic floodplain. But dam officials can’t guarantee that they always can avert a major flood.
Warm temperatures and heavy rains anytime this spring could force dam managers to face a costly and difficult choice as in 2012. That year temperatures reached the 90s in late April, and managers briefly raised the river to 8,000 cfs.
In the spring of 1943, before Lucky Peak was built, warm temperatures in April sent 25,000 cfs of water over Arrowrock Dam and flooded parts of the Valley that today are filled with homes and businesses.
People interested in buying flood insurance need to research and decide early; the insurance doesn’t go into effect until 30 days after purchase.
