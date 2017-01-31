First, a moose falls in an Idaho house; now, 8 deer on shed roof

A Ketchum resident who shoveled snow off a shed roof to prevent it from being damaged was dumbfounded by what she found on the roof soon after: a small herd of deer.
Rachelle Delong took a photo of the deer, who stared at her as if it was the most natural thing in the world to be standing on the shed roof.
“She told me she shoveled that roof on Friday and Saturday,” said her friend Jason Howell, who posted the photo on Facebook with the message “Up on the rooftop, click, click, click. Best back yard in Ketchum, ID.”
The post has been shared more than 40,000 times since it was posted Sunday and “liked” more than 2,000 times.
“I see eight deer. We’re missing Rudolph and Santa,” one of the 200-plus commenters said.
It’s the second crazy winter wildlife photo to go viral this week. The first was a moose that fell into the basement of a Hailey home on Sunday.
Howell said the snow from the roof piled on top of deep snow on the ground appears to have created a nice ramp to the roof of the 40-year-old wood-and-cinder block shed.
How’s the view up there? Not great.
“There’s trees around most of the backyard,” Howell said. “I don’t know why those animals think it’s a good spot.”
Howell said the shed is behind a house that’s right in Downtown Ketchum. Due to the heavy snow this winter, a lot of the wildlife is coming down looking for food.
To keep them off the highway and other dangerous places, officials are feeding the animals in a horse pasture that’s a few blocks from where this photo was taken.
“We’ve seen some moose, and a whole bunch of elk. There’s a large herd that’s hanging around mid-valley, between Ketchum and Hailey,” Howell said.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments