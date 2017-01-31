First, a moose falls in an Idaho house; now, 8 deer on shed roof

1:37 At 22, Boise State basketball's Matt Grooms still lives at home. And he's OK with that Pause

1:50 Protesters swarm Boise Airport and decry Trump immigration ban

0:14 Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

2:16 Idahoans who support Trump talk about immigration ban, protests

1:36 Here's what Boise's inversion looks like from above the clouds