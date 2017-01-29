Oh deer: Moose falls through window into Hailey family’s basement

You could say the animal was not amoosed — at least it appeared that way in a photo posted by the Blaine County Sheriff on Facebook early Sunday.
According to the post, a moose fell through a window well into a family’s basement in Hailey. Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Hailey Police Department, Bellevue Marshals Office and Idaho Fish and Game got the animal out, the post said.
“Deep snows have brought wildlife into town and close to homes looking for food,” BCSO said.
The incident was first reported to the Hailey Police Department around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, said patrol officer Michael Shelamer. Officers responded to the house and requested backup from Fish and Game. Shelamer said he wasn’t sure exactly how the moose was removed, but he believed the animal was tranquilized and carried out.
It’s not yet clear whether the animal or the residence suffered any damage.
If the bizarre scenario sounds familiar to you, that’s because in December 2015, a homeowner in Hailey woke up to find an elk in a basement bedroom.
“It’s not something we deal with a lot, but we know how to deal with the situation,” Shelamer said.
