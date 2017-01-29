Protests planned at Boise Airport to oppose Trump immigration ban

Protests are being planned at the Boise Airport for Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order that barred citizens of select Muslim nations from entering the United States.
Thousands of people across the country on Saturday night protested at airports where green-card holders were being detained.
Two protests in Boise are both scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. One was organized by a Facebook group called “Refugees Welcome in Idaho,” the other by Rachel Barros-Bailey, of Boise.
Barros-Bailey said she views Trump’s order, being called a “Muslim ban” by many, as “inhumane and unconstitutional.”
“I wanted to show my support to Muslim immigrants and refugees who want to come to America,” Barros-Bailey said.
According to Barros-Bailey, the response thus far has been very positive, though there are those who have made negative comments. She said it’s important to engage with those people and hear them out, too.
There have been no reports of any detainees at the Boise Airport, which is a landing rights airfield that requires special permission from customs to land any international flights. Currently, the airport does not have any scheduled international flights. Barros-Bailey said a local protest is meant as “a symbol of the major airports that would have to use the Muslim ban.”
“We need to have human compassion in this time where the government’s try to judge,” she said.
