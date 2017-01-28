Pipeline protestors rally in Boise against Trump executive order

1:22 A look inside the Marian Pritchett School Pause

2:33 Angel Moroni placed atop new Meridian LDS Temple

3:52 Thousands gather for Women's March on Idaho

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin

1:31 Rocky Mountain boys eke out wild, overtime win at Mountain View

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

1:49 Marsing shows pride in Super Bowl-bound Shea McClellin

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands