Pipeline protestors rally in Boise against Trump executive order

About 150 people gathered outside the Idaho State Capitol on Saturday afternoon to protest the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, spurred forward this week by executive actions signed by President Donald Trump.
The crowd, carrying signs proclaiming that water is life, included members of local Native American tribes, who drew connections between the controversy at North Dakota’s Standing Rock and oil drilling in Idaho, particularly in Payette County.
“Things like this are happening in our own backyard,” said Celia Espinoza, a member of Idaho Stands with Standing Rock who organized the Saturday event.
Espinoza called for attendees to divest from businesses supporting the pipeline, like Wells Fargo, Citibank and Bank of America.
Other speakers spoke out against fracking and in favor of general conservation and progressive policies.
