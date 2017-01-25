Governor now declares snow-related disaster in Payette County, too

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter has declared a snow-related disaster in Payette County, opening up additional state resources to help communities there deal with snow removal and damage response.
Otter made a similar declaration for Washington County earlier this week.
Both counties have seen a string of roof collapses and other woes caused by this winter’s unusual snowfall. Some towns have run out of places to put snow, requiring it to be trucked out rather than simply just plowed.
Ice jams in the Snake River have also caused concern, with river levels twice rising at concerning rates this month. The latest ice jam affecting Payette County broke up Tuesday and began floating toward Washington County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is helping assess flooding risks in both counties.
Payette County residents can report roof collapses and “potentially compromised” buildings by calling 208-642-6004 or emailing payettecountyaid@payettecounty.org.
Ada, Adams, Canyon, Cassia, Custer, Gem and Owyhee counties have declared county-level emergencies due to the weather.
