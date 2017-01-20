Idaho counties pull in Army Corps to help assess, avert flooding

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

0:30 Red Pavilion Mandarin Cuisine a good choice for Chinese in Meridian

0:49 Brent Hill is acting governor

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

1:00 Activity Barn tubing: 'The Disneyland of McCall'

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

1:40 Meet the Boise mom who designed 'Snowpocalypse' badges for us