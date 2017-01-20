Idaho counties pull in Army Corps to help assess, avert flooding

Payette and Washington counties and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management have called in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help assess flooding risks and ways to avoid them in areas along the Snake River.
The Corps will focus on low-lying areas along the river, including areas of concern in Weiser, Payette and Fruitland, according to notices Friday from the state emergency management agency and Payette County.
Officials are also worried about sections of Interstate 84, U.S. 95 and Idaho 52.
Payette residents got a scare earlier this month when an ice jam and melting snow significantly raised river levels. The jam later shifted downstream, but river levels have again climbed — though they are not back at the same peak documented the week of Jan. 9, county officials said.
Both counties are among those in Idaho that declared disasters due to the recent winter storms.
Payette County residents can pick up sand to use to fill sandbags at 640 S. Main in Payette. Officials say residents must, however, provide their own sandbags, and be prepared to fill them themselves.
Comments