Women’s March: About 5,000 turn out in Downtown Boise, 500,000 in D.C. to show solidarity

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights Pause

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:31 Obama waves goodbye, takes off in helicopter

1:36 Leon Rice: "Throughout the season, there are going to be ups and downs"

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight