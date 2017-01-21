Women’s March: About 5,000 turn out in Downtown Boise, 500,000 in D.C. to show solidarity

Women’s March: In Boise and in Washington, D.C., Idahoans are turning out to make their voices heard as Donald Trump assumes the presidency. Here are the latest updates:
From the Idaho Statesman staff in Downtown Boise.
There was a huge crowd today at the Capitol in Downtown Boise for the Idaho Women’s March. Turnout is high, despite the heavy snow that’s falling in Downtown Boise.
As many as 5,000 people turned out for the march in Downtown Boise, according to the latest estimate. Chants of “Social justice now” could be heard coming from the crowd on 8th Street. Many men participated in the Boise march today. One estimate believed that the crowd was about 40 percent male.
There was also an anti-abortion rally taking place at the back of the crowd.
Similar women’s marches were being held around Idaho today, from Moscow to Idaho Falls.
Our team today in Downtown Boise includes reporters Nicole Blanchard and Katy Moeller and photographers Darin Oswald and Katherine Jones. Read more about the background of the Boise march here.
#WomensMarch in Boise is wrapping up pic.twitter.com/djhMqHmKn8— Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) January 21, 2017
#WomenMarch still going on with people marching down 8th to #Boise City Hall pic.twitter.com/MkvfCC1NWg— Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) January 21, 2017
Scenes from Boise's #WomensMarch Crowd is too packed to get closer pic.twitter.com/btlIfRubsx— Nicole Blanchard (@NMBlanchard) January 21, 2017
Chanting from crowd: "I'm strong. I'm loud. I make my sisters proud." pic.twitter.com/CLwx7hQ2pS— Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) January 21, 2017
Crowd so large you can't hear what is being said on Capitol steps. Snowing hard. #WomensMarch #Boise pic.twitter.com/oZngY190Yo— Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/0wlUpGXHpo— Nicole Blanchard (@NMBlanchard) January 21, 2017
Women's march in Boise is gathering steam. pic.twitter.com/1dpP7JYniU— IdahoStatesman Photo (@IDS_Photography) January 21, 2017
"It's for (minorities) to know that other people care," said Heather Clark #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/8IzPlpx1W9— Nicole Blanchard (@NMBlanchard) January 21, 2017
Abortion protester at #WomensMarch #Boise pic.twitter.com/lQsiSA7wNT— Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) January 21, 2017
From The Associated Press:
WASHINGTON (AP) — A city official in Washington says the turnout estimate for the Women’s March on the National Mall now stands at 500,000 people. That’s more than double the initial predictions.
Kevin Donahue is Washington’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice. He says on Twitter that organizers of the march are increasing the turnout estimate to half a million.
There were early signs across Washington that Saturday’s crowds could top those that gathered on Friday to watch President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The march’s National Park Service permit estimated a turnout of 200,000, but the District of Columbia’s homeland security chief had previously predicted turnout would be higher.
Hundreds of thousands of women massed in the nation’s capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won’t let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years.
“We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war,” actress America Ferrera told the Washington crowd. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. ... We are America and we are here to stay.”
More than 600 “sister marches” were planned across the country and around the world, and plenty of men were part of the tableau, too. Organizers estimated 3 million would march worldwide.
A see of pink #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/lAuzxTqhAe— Carolyn Cakir (@CarolynCakir) January 21, 2017
From Carolyn Cakir, Medill News Service:
Idahoans Karen Meyer, a Boise philanthropist, and Karen Day, a documentary filmmaker, are in Washington, D.C., for the march.
Day said that she is marching to “demonstrate that we, as women and Americans, will not go backwards in our fight for equality.”
Meyer said that she hopes the sheer scale of the demonstration will be enough to get the attention of elected officials.
“I’m unfortunately feeling very unrepresented,” she said. “I almost feel like our elected officials feel like it doesn’t matter anymore what the voters think, because they win anyway.”
Karen Meyer and Karen Day, Idaho, on their way to #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/245desC8Ny— Carolyn Cakir (@CarolynCakir) January 21, 2017
Karen Meyer, Boise, is a well-known philanthropist and was an activist in the 60s. #whyimarch #womensmarchidaho pic.twitter.com/56E0TWfi5k— Carolyn Cakir (@CarolynCakir) January 21, 2017
Boise attorney Terri Pickens, 44, is also in Washington, D.C., with her daughter Maya for the march.
“I want my daughter to know, at 12 years old, that this is the behavior that gets us somewhere,” she said. “Staying back and hoping someone else will take care of it for you doesn’t work anymore.”
Maya, 12: "First thing I asked was how early we were waking up? I was so excited" #womensmarchidaho— Carolyn Cakir (@CarolynCakir) January 21, 2017
Read more about the Idahoans in D.C. for the national march here.
Some women who attended the inauguration festivities in Washington, D.C., were upset by the Women’s March. At least 15 women interviewed by McClatchy said they objected to the name of Saturday’s demonstration. Read that story here.
