Payette County officials warn residents of possible evacuation

Payette County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to prepare for a possible evacuation caused by flooding, according to a press release.
The release said the sheriff’s office sent a code red alert to residents living along the Snake River north of Payette, urging them to watch the river’s level as ice jams in the river continue to grow. According to officials, flooding has started to occur along the riverbank and in a pasture along River Road.
The sheriff’s office advised residents to keep watching water levels and be prepared to evacuate if levels continue to rise. In addition, the agency warned of the possibility of freezing rain on Sunday, which could cause roof collapses or neighborhood flooding as snow and ice clogs storm drains.
Comments