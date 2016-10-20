Millennials are narcissistic, but Idaho’s young people are OK, report says

Yet another report declared millennials narcissistic, but maybe throws Idaho’s young people a bone, by suggesting they are not as narcississtic as their peers across the country.
The digital agency Syzygy released the report this month they say can inform people and companies “how to win the hearts, minds and wallets of adult millennials with technology that flatters the ego and indulges the cult of the self” featuring a stock photo of a young woman about to plant a lip-sticked kiss on her smartphone.
The report lists several identifiers for narcissism: using “on-demand apps” like Uber, being unwilling to share your smartphone with a friend, preferring to give up breakfast over your phone, using more social media, taking selfies, owning a selfie stick and spending more time on your smartphone. Because millennials are more likely to have those preferences and because they score higher in general on narcissism tests, they’re deemed 16 percent more narcissistic than non-millenials. The report suggested Idaho is among the states with the least narcissistic millennials, sharing that space with Iowa, North Dakota, West Virginia. The most narcissistic millennials apparently live in California, Connecticut, Georgia and New Jersey, according to the report.
Syzygy made sure to include a flattering auto-bio: “Our positive approach is what makes us distinctive. So if you believe in building on strengths rather than focusing on weaknesses, in pleasure-points rather than pain-points, and in harnessing what’s right rather than what’s wrong, then you’ve come to the right place.”
Among the “positive” traits the agency identifies in young people? Entitlement, superiority, exhibitionism, vanity, exploitativeness, authority and self-sufficiency.
Millennials came of age during the worst economic crisis in the United States since the Great Depression. They entered the job market when hiring and wages were relatively stagnant. They grew up during two of the longest wars in U.S. history. Their initiation into politics happened as the country has become ideologically polarized. They shoulder enormous student debt in a workforce that all but requires a college education. And apparently, young people also enjoy the convenience of emerging technology. Bunch of narcissists.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
