Wages fall in Idaho, including both Ada and Canyon counties

Wages fell by 3.9 percent in Ada County and 1.5 percent across the state in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the same period last year, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wages in Canyon County dropped by two tenths of a point.
However, employment during that time increased 4.2 percent in Ada County, 4.1 percent in Canyon County and 3.5 percent in Idaho.
The average weekly wage in Ada County during the first quarter was $839 compared to $627 in Canyon County and $725 across the state. The national weekly wage average was $1,043.
Butte County had the state’s highest weekly wage average at $1,555. Boise County was the lowest at $411 per week.
Idaho ranked 39th for wage growth among states and Washington, D.C. during the quarter.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
Comments