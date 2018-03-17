Sandpoint shop has sold CBD oil since May. Garden City store waits on a permit.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 77 Growth heavy in south Meridian Pause 98 Boise's new claim to fame — flexible semiconductor chips? 136 Why Idaho's location makes it ideal for data centers 65 Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-carb indulgence 61 Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-calorie indulgence 84 Albertsons introduces new market concept 106 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 170 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 84 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 134 Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

THC, the marijuana-high compound, is illegal. But hemp-based CBD is legal, advocates say, citing an Idaho attorney general's opinion. Joel Bordeaux, owner of Global CBD, has been selling the hemp-based product out of Sandpoint for two years. He's seen significant health benefits from CBD. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

