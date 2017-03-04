Legal weed, Idaho customers breathe life into tiny Oregon town, irk Otter

2:16 Eclipse 101: Straight from a Boise State professor to you Pause

3:36 Tawnia Owens on suicide prevention and miracles

0:54 Ending pain and suffering

3:23 Boise rally: Keep public lands public

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

0:29 Preston returns to the 4A state finals on Atkinsons' buzzer-beating 3

1:04 Weiser High School students give basketball team a rousing send-off to state

2:36 Collecting snowpack data at Mores Creek

8:59 Boise State offensive line coach Scott Huff on new signee, Baylor and accidents with bears