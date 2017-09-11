Utah-based gourmet-soda shop and bakery to open 4 Treasure Valley stores

Get ready for a shot of caffeine: Sodalicious is coming to the Treasure Valley.
The gourmet soda fountain and bakery focuses on convenient and quick drive-thru service to deliver its shaken and stirred drinks and baked goods, especially cookies.
The Provo, Utah, chain will open its first Idaho store later this month at 94 N. Fisher Parkway in Eagle. Locations in Nampa’s Treasure Valley Marketplace and at 1035 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian are slated to open in October. A second Meridian store, at Linder and McMillan roads, is expected to open in November.
Sodalicious opened in 2013 and now has 13 locations in Utah and four in Arizona. CEO Kevin Auernig expects to serve more than a million cookies by the end of 2017, according to the Provo Daily Herald.
Michael Bevans, who holds the franchise for a coming Waffle Love restaurant in Meridian, is part of an executive partnership bringing Sodalicious to the Treasure Valley.
The menu features of highly caffeinated and some noncaffeinated drinks using Coke, Pepsi and Dr. Pepper products as a base. Those sodas are then flavored with syrups, teas, energy drinks and other liquids. Popular beverages include Second Wife (Mountain Dew with blood-orange and mango syrups) and JT (Diet Coke with English-toffee syrup).
The house-baked cookies include snickerdoodles and chocolate chip, oatmeal and sugar cookies that are frosted with coconut, Nutella and other flavors.
Once the company opens three Idaho shops, it plans build a central bakery in the area, Bevans said.
Learn more at MySodalicious.com.
Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @IDS_DanaOland
Comments