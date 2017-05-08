Micron’s new CEO starts work with a welcome from his predecessor

Micron Technology Inc.’s incoming president and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, started his new job Monday by meeting the company’s Boise leadership team and receiving a vote of confidence from his retiring predecessor, Mark Durcan.
In a video the men filmed together, Durcan described Mehrotra, 58, who cofounded competitor SanDisk, as a perfect fit for Micron.
“He started his career as a design engineer and has 70 patents and a proven record of managing semiconductor production,” said Durcan, who also stepped down from the boards of Micron and the company’s charitable foundation on Monday. He will advise the company until early August.
Mehrotra (meh-RO-truh) said Micron is “on the threshold of a major takeoff,” with a chance to supply semiconductors and flash memory to data analytics, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and other growing fields. “All of these applications depend on memory and fast storage,” he said.
SanDisk is based in Milpitas, Calif., where Micron also has an office. Mehrotra, whose family lives in the Bay Area, will split time between that office and Micron’s Boise headquarters, a Micron spokesman said.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews. Business Editor David Staats contributed.
Comments