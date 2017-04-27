New Micron CEO ‘uniquely qualified’ to lead Boise-based company, board says

Sanjay Mehrotra will join Micron as president and CEO effective May 8, the day Mark Durcan steps down as the company’s top leader, the Micron board announced Thursday morning.
Durcan, who announced his retirement plans in February, will stay on as an adviser to the company until early August to help with the transition, according to the announcement.
We're excited to welcome Sanjay Mehrotra as the next CEO of Micron Technology! Read more here, https://t.co/Xw60A7PVEr. pic.twitter.com/Votd5ByZUi— MicronTech (@MicronTech) April 27, 2017
Mehrotra most recently served as president and CEO of SanDisk, and the announcement cites his “exceptional knowledge of the memory and storage industry.”
“Micron is proud to initiate this change in leadership from a position of strength,” the board announcement states. “We deeply appreciate the immense contributions that Mark has made to our company and look forward to welcoming someone as uniquely qualified as Sanjay to lead us into the future.”
Micron’s headquarters will remain in Boise, but Mehrotra will work out of offices in both Boise and Milpitas, Calif., according to the board’s announcement. The company tweeted the news early Thursday morning and posted a media kit on its website.
The board does not anticipate major changes in direction under Micron’s new leader, but instead aims to “ensure we continue to invest in areas of the business that will accelerate Micron’s market and technology position and enable timely delivery of new and innovative products,” according to the announcement.
Mehrotra co-founded SanDisk Corp., leading the company from its 1988 start-up until it was sold to Western Digital last year, according to the news release. He led the team that pioneered a diversified and comprehensive portfolio of flash storage solutions, and he guided a 17-year joint venture with Toshiba in NAND flash memory techology.
He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer sciences from the University of California, Berkeley, and holds more than 70 patents, according to the news release.
"His experience in markets ranging from consumer to enterprise make him uniquely qualified to lead Micron into the future," Robert E. Switz, chairman of Micron’s board of directors, said in a news release.
Durcan, who joined Micron 32 years ago, leaves a legacy as a strong CEO, especially for someone who never planned to have the job.
In early 2012, he announced he was leaving his post as Micron’s president and chief operating officer to spend time with hits family. Then on Feb. 3, 2012, CEO and board chairman Steve Appleton was killed in a crash of an experimental aircraft near Boise Airport.
“I don’t think there is any question he rescued Micron at a moment when no one knew what was going to happen next,” Boise State University President Bob Kustra said after Durcan’s February announcement that he would retire.
