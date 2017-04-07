Developer plans to bring big-name pharmacy to Fairview Avenue in Boise

Boise may soon gets its first CVS Pharmacy.
A developer has submitted plans to the city proposing to demolish a vacant Zions Bank branch in the Westgate Shopping Center near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Cole Road and replace it with a CVS.
The one-story pharmacy would include 13,100 square feet and a drive-through. A small building immediately north of the bank branch that most recently housiedBail Out Bail Bonds would also be demolished to make room for the pharmacy. So would a small part of the vacant Hastings Entertainment store in the shopping center.
CVS operates more than 9,600 pharmacies. The only other CVS in Idaho is in Nampa inside the Target store on Marketplace Boulevard just north of I-84.
Indianapolis-based TM Crowley is the project developer. Cody Herbster, vice president for real estate development, said he hopes the store opens in 2018.
It is not clear whether CVS plans additional stores in the Treasure Valley. Herbster referred the question to CVS, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
