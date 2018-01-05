CVS on State Street in Boise is dead for now as developer withdraws appeal

More Videos 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre Pause 2:26 Where's the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that 'bleeds' 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 0:35 Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:23 Idaho vs. California: What's the difference? 0:42 North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Boise group fights a plan to demolish Arcade Building for a new CVS drug store The organization "Save Boise Neighborhoods" protests plans to demolish Boise's Arcade Building on State Street to make way for a new CVS Pharmacy. The building houses people in 23 apartments who pay low, affordable rent—many of whom are on month-to-month leases. The organization "Save Boise Neighborhoods" protests plans to demolish Boise's Arcade Building on State Street to make way for a new CVS Pharmacy. The building houses people in 23 apartments who pay low, affordable rent—many of whom are on month-to-month leases. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

The organization "Save Boise Neighborhoods" protests plans to demolish Boise's Arcade Building on State Street to make way for a new CVS Pharmacy. The building houses people in 23 apartments who pay low, affordable rent—many of whom are on month-to-month leases. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com