Richard Jalichandra out as Bodybuilding.com CEO after one year

Bodybuilding.com CEO Richard Jalichandra has stepped down after one year at the company’s Boise headquarters.
Employees received an email on Wednesday saying Jalichandra is no longer CEO of Vitalize, the holding company of Bodybuilding.com and three other health, fitness and nutrition brands.
“[Jalichandra] is departing the company to pursue other opportunities,” the email said. “RJ has been with us for over a year and we thank him for his leadership, hard work and dedication. RJ’s last day will be today, Feb. 15.”
Liberty Media, Bodybuilding.com’s parent company, confirmed Jalichandra’s departure in an email but declined to answer questions about it.
Bodybuilding.com is an internet-based distributor of nutritional supplements and fitness products. The company laid off at least 90 Boise employees in December as part of an “organizational downsizing.” It previously employed about 800 people, including 575 in the Trasure Valley.
Jalichandra was hired in January 2016 to succeed Ryan DeLuca, who resigned in October 2015, saying it was time for a new leader who could bring more-professional management to the company. DeLuca founded the company in his garage in 1999, three years after graduating from Boise’s Capital High School. He sold a controlling interest to Liberty in 2008.
Liberty Media asked the company to form an executive office consisting of Jas Krdzalic, Chris Olsen, Bill Carter and Kelly Householder, with Krdzalic serving as interim president, the email to employees said.
“We recognize that change can be difficult, and may create an environment of uncertainty, but also opportunity,” the email said. “Let us assure you that we are committed to the success of Vitalize and appreciate everything you do to make Vitalize the best it can be for its team, customers, partners and shareholders.”
