Boise’s Bodybuilding.com lays off at least 90 workers in pre-Christmas ‘restructure’

Bodybuilding.com, one of the Treasure Valley’s largest technology companies, laid off at least 90 workers Thursday, sources said.
Three sources connected to the company told the Statesman of the layoffs. Bodybuilding.com sent the Statesman an email confirming an “organizational downsizing” but providing no tally or other details.
“The change is part of an ongoing planned restructure designed to strengthen Bodybuilding.com’s core business and reach a wider set of customers,” wrote Keith Sivera, director of offline marketing.
In 2015, the Boise company was the 91st largest private employer in Idaho with more than 500 workers in the Treasure Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The company had about 575 employees in the valley last February, when incoming CEO Richard Jalichandra was named by owner Liberty Interactive Corp. to succeed founder and minority owner Ryan DeLuca, who resigned.
In 2015, the company told the Statesman that it sold about 15,000 nutrition and weightlifting supplements. About 40 percent of its sales involved protein products.
Bodybuilding.com does not disclose revenue, but in August 2015, the company told the Statesman it was on pace to reach a half-billion dollars in sales that year.
DeLuca has since launched BlackBox VR, a virtual reality exercise company based in Boise.
