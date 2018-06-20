This Idaho town has added another celebrity to its reserve officer ranks

A small east Idaho town added another big name to its police force on Tuesday when former Superman actor Dean Cain joined its ranks.
Cain, best known as Clark Kent in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," joined the St. Anthony Police Department on Tuesday. But he's not the first celebrity to do so. In 2016, "CHiPs" actor Erik Estrada became a St. Anthony police reserve officer. Cain and Estrada have been friends for years.
According to the Rexburg Standard Journal, Cain joined the police department to work on Estrada's "All About Kids" task force, which aims to teach kids how to be safe online.
"Real heroes don't wear capes," Cain told The Daily Caller. "Real superheroes wear uniforms and badges and stethoscopes. Real superheroes are members of our military, law enforcement and first responders."
An Idaho State Police tweet of Cain's swearing-in ceremony earned the actor high praise online.
"Congrats! You were the superhero I grew up with on tv and now you have a whole new generation that will get to look up to you!" wrote one fan.
Retired St. Anthony police chief Terry Harris announced earlier this month that Cain planned to join the reserves. Harris said Cain contacted him directly in hopes of becoming a reserve officer.
So what will Cain's Idaho law enforcement duties entail?
“He will be eligible to participate in uniformed patrol with a full-time officer, patrolling the community and participating in specialized projects,” Harris said.
The former police chief said Estrada has spent his time on the police force working to make "All About Kids" a nonprofit, the Standard Jouranl reports. He has also donated nearly $70,000 of supplies and equipment to the department and helped raise money to purchase a police K-9.
