This '70s star played a cop on TV. He just helped an Idaho police department buy a K9.

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2011 file photo, Erik Estrada poses backstage at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The “CHiPs” star has donated a drug dog to an east Idaho police agency where he’s a reserve police officer. The Rexburg Standard Journal reported in a story on Friday, April 20, 2018 that the star of the 1970s TV series about California Highway Patrol officers donated a 3-year-old German Shepherd-Malinois narcotics dog named Mako to the St. Anthony Police Department. Chris Pizzello AP Photo