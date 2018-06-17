Missing Meridian man found dead near Idaho City, coroner says

A Meridian man was found dead in the Idaho mountains late Saturday evening nearly two weeks after he was first reported missing, said Boise County officials on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Richard Wright, 23, went missing June 8. His body was found in a ravine around 11 p.m. Saturday near Mores Creek Summit and Forest Service Road 316, according to Boise County Deputy Chief Coroner Mike Johnson.

Johnson said no foul play is suspected. The Boise County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy Monday, June 18, to determine a cause of death.

Wright's vehicle was found near Mores Creek Summit on June 13. When police first initiated a search for Wright, he was considered armed and a possible danger to himself.

Johnson said Wright's body was found by search and rescue teams about half a mile into a ravine. Johnson said the man had been dead for some time before he was discovered. His body was in a difficult-to-reach location with little visibility, Johnson said.

The Idaho City hotshots team had to clear a path through the brush in order for first responders to retrieve Wright's body from the ravine.

"It's a miracle that he was found where he was," said Johnson.