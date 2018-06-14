Meridian police searching for man believed to have gun who might be 'danger to himself'

The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man believed to be in possession of a handgun who might be "a danger to himself."
Thomas Richard Wright, 23, of Meridian, went missing June 8, according to Meridian police. His 1996 Honda Civic hatchback was discovered by authorities off a road near Mores Creek Summit in Boise County on Wednesday.
Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said Wright is believed to be more of a danger to himself than to others.
Wright is 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. The Boise County Sheriff's Office is conducting the search.
If you have information, contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.
