Idaho Youth Ranch closes 5 stores, including Garden City store

An Idaho charity that operates a network of thrift stores around the state has shuttered five underperforming locations, according to a company spokesman.

The Idaho Youth Ranch closed on Sunday its Garden City store at 3840 W. Chinden Blvd. Stores in Buhl, Twin Falls, Blackfoot and Emmett were closed over the last 2.5 months.

"We had a few stores that were no longer contributing profitability. We made the decision to close those," said Jeff Myers, vice president of marketing and communication. "Some were costing money. Others just weren't contributing anything, other than adding complexity."

Two additional stores that are in buildings that are leased will be closed. Myers did not disclose which stores but did say both are in Boise.

The half dozen employees who worked at the Chinden store have moved to fill positions at other stores, Myers said. He said those who worked at the other stores were also offered opportunities to continue working for the nonprofit at other locations. Fifteen people in the stores that were closed either did not accept another position or left voluntarily for a job outside of the Idaho Youth Ranch.

Idaho Youth Ranch has already sold the Garden City building, Myers said. The one-story, 14,400-square-foot building was built in 1986, according to the Ada County Assessor's Office. It sits on .71 acres.

The nonprofit still has numerous locations in the Treasure Valley, including seven stores in Boise, two in Nampa, and one each in Eagle, Meridian and Caldwell.

The thrift stores raise funds for therapeutic programming for children. Dozens of people are employed at the stores, which are also job-training sites for youth in the group's programs.

In 2016, the 29 thrift stores operated by the Idaho Youth Ranch around the state took in $17.4 million, John Sowell reported in February. They spent $23.8 million for programs, salaries and benefits and other expenses, the 2017 tax return showed. Revenues totaled $22 million, with assets making up the difference.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413