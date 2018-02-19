Idaho Youth Ranch moves one of its stores into a larger space in Boise

The Idaho Youth Ranch has moved several doors down at a shopping center to take over a portion of the former Kmart store at West Fairview Avenue and North Five Mile Road.
The new store, on the west end of the Mid-Valley Plaza, opened Saturday. It’s the first new or relocated store in the Treasure Valley for the Boise-based nonprofit in the past four years.
The new spot gives the Youth Ranch more space, spokeswoman Stephanie Springston said.
“We’ve got a wonderful customer base who understands our mission and loves to get good deals,” Springston said. “It’s a beautifully laid out store at a really visible location.”
Profits help fund therapeutic programs for hundreds of at-risk youths and their families. They also pay for the Youth Ranch’s administrative expenses, so that 100 percent of donations provided to the group go toward services for children. The stores employ dozens of workers and serve as job-training sites for youngsters served by the program.
The Youth Ranch operates residential care facilities in Boise and near Sand Hollow, outside Caldwell. It has therapy programs, too. It operates an adoption service in North Idaho.
In 2016, the 29 thrift stores operated by the Idaho Youth Ranch around the state took in $17.4 million, according to the 2017 tax return filed with the Internal Revenue Service. It spent $23.8 million for programs, salaries and benefits and other expenses, according to the tax return. Revenues totaled $22 million, with assets making up the difference.
Last year, the Youth Ranch received 1,400 calls from families wanting help for their children, Springston said.
“Everything we do is trying to expand so we can help more kids and families,” she said. “The need just continues to grow.”
