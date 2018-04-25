Facing recall, school board accepts New Plymouth superintendent's resignation

New Plymouth Superintendent Kevin Barker has maintained time and time again that he had no intention of resigning from his position. But after a three-hour executive session held by the district's school board of trustees Wednesday night, Barker accepted a settlement agreement to step down.
Details of the resignation and the settlement agreement, including whether the resignation was immediate, were not discussed by the board after the meeting was reopened from executive session. A copy of the settlement agreement would be made available through a public records request, the school board members said, and was not provided to the public.
"I make a motion to move that the board accept the resignation of Kevin Barker from his appointment as superintendent and release him from his current contract and further move that the board accept the terms of the proposed arrangement relating to the release of Mr. Barker from the employment from the district," board chairman Dave Brogan read aloud.
The motion carried unanimously, and no other comments or discussion took place during the meeting. Brogan said the board would not comment on the resignation Wednesday night, but he said a statement will likely be made soon.
Barker, who attended the meeting and parts of the executive session, said he would offer a statement on the resignation at a later date as well.
“Our small town has been through a lot in the last few months," said Pierrette Madrid-Harris, spokeswoman for the New Plymouth Education Association, in an email. "It is now time that we all come together — educators, school board members, parents, and community stakeholders — to mend relationships and restore our school district to the excellent quality that we have come to expect here in New Plymouth. We still have a long way to go, but we are encouraged by the events of this evening and we look forward to working with the School Board to identify a strong leader for our district.”
The settlement agreement is the culmination of months of a growing divide within the town about how Barker has led the district, with Barker's supporters and objectors alike testifying before the school board on March 15 in executive session to air grievances about the opposing side.
After hearing those who signed up to testify that night, the school board released a statement in full support of keeping Barker as the superintendent.
That's when the New Plymouth Community Cares group, established in January when the controversy over Barker's leadership first boiled over into the public sphere, started a movement to recall all five members of the district's school board. That effort will now likely cease, according to the education association.
“The concern of NPEA has always been with Superintendent Barker," Madrid-Harris stated. "And while we have strongly questioned some of the School Board’s decisions regarding accountability, oversight, and transparency, we have never called into question the character of the current School Board members."
Barker's supporters have released a statement to the community saying issues within the district started before Barker took the helm. Some recent changes, including new policies relating to credit card use by employees within the district and a new insubordination policy, were actually decisions made by the school board, not Barker himself, the supporters argued.
How did we get here?
First Baptist Church Pastor Phil Pittman previously told the Idaho Statesman that the Community Cares group began forming Jan. 17, the day New Plymouth High School principal Clete Edmunson initially resigned from the school and students held a protest outside of the administration’s office. Edmunson said Barker pressured him to resign over a personnel matter, a claim Barker denies, and Edmunson later rescinded that resignation. Edmunson eventually resigned again amid an unresolved investigation into the personnel matter and eventually took a superintendent and high school principal job for the Council School District, according to Idaho Education News.
As the situation escalated, Pittman said a businessman in town, who wished to remain anonymous, asked about the fund balance for the school district to see if it was large enough to buy out Barker. Then the anonymous business owner did something else, according to Pittman — he offered $300,000 of his own money, along with $100,00 from the district, to buy out Barker’s contract.
Barker said at the time he would not accept the buyout.
Barker's objectors testified before the school board that according to a survey conducted by the New Plymouth Education Association, the district’s teachers union, 41 of 74 district employees surveyed are considering seeking or have already sought employment elsewhere because of Barker’s leadership style. The association has called for Barker’s resignation, saying he has ceased communication with his objectors and has created a hostile work environment.
A statement on Barker's resignation from the New Plymouth Education Association is also expected soon and will be added as this story develops.
