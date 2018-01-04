Calle 75 Street Tacos will open in Boise later in January

After much anticipation, Calle 75 Street Tacos has finally announced the opening date for its location in Downtown Boise. On Friday, Jan. 19, the popular fast-casual Mexican eatery will open its doors in the former Golden Phoenix Oriental Express space, at 110 N. 11th St., across from the Neurolux.
Owners Mike and Rosie Weems, longtime mobile-food vendors in the Treasure Valley, had hoped for a fall opening for their second brick-and-mortar restaurant, but they experienced some remodeling glitches along the way. The latest incarnation of Calle 75 will follow the same successful formula the Weemses have used at The Village at Meridian’s Fountain Court since they opened there a few years ago.
The new eatery, on the other hand, will have an expanded menu due to a larger kitchen. And this means more room for head chef Tito de la Garza to dish up the restaurant’s signature street-style tacos, burritos, torta sandwiches and house-made salsas. De la Garza, who hails from Mexico City and went to culinary school in Guadalajara, definitely has some new items up the sleeve of his chef coat, though, including plump gorditas filled with scratch-made sausage and queso Oaxaca and real-deal tacos al pastor.
Calle 75, at its new Downtown digs, will put out freshly made organic white and blue corn tortillas on a daily basis thanks to a large volcanic-stone grinder that pulverizes the heirloom corn into masa dough.
Besides beer and wine, the restaurant has plans to serve classic and newfangled cocktails with a Latin bent.
The Weemses haven’t nailed down the hours of operation at this point, but they expect to be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with later hours on weekends.
Online: calle75tacos.com.
Jack in the Box to sell Qdoba Mexican Eats
While on the topic of Mexican food, Jack in the Box recently announced it will be selling the Qdoba restaurant chain to Apollo Global Management for $305 million. The sale is expected to be finalized in April.
No word on how this will affect the four Qdoba restaurants in the Boise area, yet Apollo reportedly doesn’t plan to make any major changes to the chain of fast-casual Mexican eateries in the near future. Qdoba has more than 700 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Qdoba restaurants in the Treasure Valley can be found at 590 S. Broadway Ave. (Boise), 3319 N. Eagle Road (Meridian), 3068 E. Overland Road (Meridian) and 16383 N. Market Place Blvd. (Nampa).
Online: qdoba.com.
New bar opens in McCall
In December, The Bar debuted at Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St., as part of the iconic resort’s reimagining of its food and beverage programs. Back in June, The Cutwater opened in the renovated Lake Grill spot. The upscale Narrows Steakhouse is tentatively slated to open its doors on Friday, Jan. 19, in the former Narrows Grill space.
The Bar, situated lakeside where The Narrows fine-dining restaurant formerly resided, boasts design accents such as rustic oak flooring, back-lit amber glass and a dark wood-paneled bar. Beer geeks will surely like the selection of local and regional craft brews on tap, and everyone else is taken care of with a thoughtful wine list and cocktails made with small-batch liquors from around the U.S.
After carving through fresh powder all day, warm up with drinks and a few small plates that glean inspiration from the season. The current menu includes smoked elk and butternut squash empanadas ($14) and a roast duck quesadilla ($12) with fontina cheese, caramelized onion, fig, balsamic reduction and chive-infused cream. Or go for the cast iron-seared Dungeness crab cake ($16) served with a crispy parsnip nest, mandarin orange segments and whole-grain mustard cream sauce.
The Bar is open 3 to 11 p.m. daily.
Online: shorelodge.com.
Sour beers and stinky cheeses at Boise Co-op
Ever wondered what cheeses to pair with sour beers? If so, you’re in luck because the Boise Co-op at The Village at Meridian, 2350 N. Eagle Road, is offering a free class on the topic from from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24.
Sour Power: The Wild Side of Cheese and Beer Pairings will be hosted by Idaho Wine Merchant’s Kyle Baas and Lacey McNeff, the Boise Co-op’s cheese expert. The class will explore the possibilities of what cheeses to pair with old-style sour beers, which have a storied history in Belgium and Germany. Sour beers, which rely on wild yeast and bacteria to give the brews a tart flavor profile, are gaining traction with craft-beer makers in the United States. The beers typically play well with stinky cheeses such as Camembert and aged blue-veined varieties.
To reserve a spot in the class, go to boise.coop.
