Krispy Kreme is releasing a new doughnut for the eclipse. Meridian gets to test it out.

Even Krispy Kreme is getting in on the Great American Eclipse hoopla.
The popular doughnut chain announced Wednesday that it will release its famous original glazed doughnut with a chocolate glaze for the first time ever in celebration of the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21. Select stores are participating, and the Meridian location at 1525 N. Eagle Road is among the stores included. The doughnut will be available throughout the day and will be made fresh from 6-10 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21. There will also be doughnuts available for testing on Aug. 19-20, though the Meridian store isn’t able to confirm yet what hours the doughnuts will be available on those days.
“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic (doughnut),” Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Jackie Woodward said in a release. “We can’t wait for fans to try it.”
