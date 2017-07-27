Basque Market going all out for San Inazio Festival this weekend

Get your Basque on this weekend, July 28-30, at the annual San Inazio Festival on Boise’s Basque Block. Here you can celebrate the Treasure Valley’s vibrant Basque culture with a full schedule of food, drink, music and traditional dancing.
The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St., will provide eats for the festival, starting off on July 28 with a traditional pintxos/tapas bar (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again at 6 to 8 p.m.) that features classic and contemporary noshes that start at just 75 cents per item. Basque country wines, sangria and beer will also be available.
Starting at noon, go for some Paella on the Patio ($8.99 per person). Watch the cooks work a big paella pan that will be packed with saffron-flecked rice, chorizo, chicken and seafood. Don’t wait too long, though. When it’s gone it’s gone.
Later that night, from 6 to 8 p.m., revelers will be able to get Aitxitxa’s Dream Dinner, a box of classic Basque food (braised lamb, cod with pimentos, Idiazabal potatoes and a roll) designed to be consumed inside or outside. The boxes cost $15, or $20 if you want to add a glass of wine.
On Saturday, July 29, The Basque Market will serve paella at 11:45 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and finally at 9 p.m. Other festival food that’s available all day includes croquetas, Basque meatballs, chorizo bocadillo sandwiches, crispy calamari with peppery aioli and vegetarian bandarillas skewered with peppers, olives and cheese; all items cost $5 each.
In terms of food, it will be more of the same on Sunday, July 30. But keep in mind that the festival doesn’t get going till 6 p.m. The last paella of the festival will be served at 8:30 p.m.
Check out the Sunnyslope Wine Trail Festival
Buy tickets now for the Sunnyslope Wine Trail Festival, to be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic Caldwell Train Depot, 701 Main St.
The annual event shines a spotlight on the wineries of the Sunnyslope area of Caldwell — the epicenter of Idaho’s wine country — and will feature live music by Honi Deaton and the Dreams. Representatives from more than nine Sunnyslope wineries will be on hand pouring select varietal and blended wines. The list includes Koenig Vineyards, Bitner Vineyards, Fujishin Family Cellars, Hells Canyon Winery, Hat Ranch Winery and more.
Here’s how it works: Purchase tickets ($25 online at eventbrite.com/e/sunnyslope-wine-trail-festival-tickets-34673959747 or $30 at the gate) and you will receive a commemorative wine glass and 15 1-ounce wine samples.
Food will be provided (at an additional cost) by Indian Creek Steakhouse.
Get summertime cooking ideas at Sur la Table
What to do with all those tomatoes that are coming on in your garden? Why not take a summertime cooking class at Sur la Table, 3450 E. Longwing Lane, at The Village at Meridian?
The hands-on cooking classes take place in the store’s stylish exhibition kitchen. Here’s a look at two upcoming classes that will teach you the splendor of working with nightshades.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, Best of Summer: Tomatoes ($69 per person, 18 and older) will give you the chance to learn some new tomato recipes. The lineup for this class, slated from 2 to 4 p.m., includes tomato and fresh mozzarella salad with pickled fennel, tomato crostata with Parmesan cream, summer gazpacho and creamy risotto with cherry tomatoes and basil.
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., learn how to make delicious Spanish-inspired noshes at the Tasty Tapas Party class ($69 per person, 18 and older). Impress your friends and family after learning how to make grilled bread with tomato, garlic shrimp, serrano ham-wrapped grilled asparagus and a classic Spanish egg tortilla with smoked paprika aioli.
To view the complete schedule of cooking classes and to book a class, visit surlatable.com. You can also reserve a spot by calling (208) 888-1215.
