Lemon Tree Co. serves artisan sandwiches in Downtown Boise

Lemon Tree Co. serves artisan sandwiches in Downtown Boise

Downtown Boise restaurant Lemon Tree Co., 224 N. 10th St., is a new lunch spot for sandwiches and lemonades. Boiseans got a taste at a preview event. Michael Deeds mdeeds@idahostatesman.com
Downtown Boise restaurant Lemon Tree Co., 224 N. 10th St., is a new lunch spot for sandwiches and lemonades. Boiseans got a taste at a preview event. Michael Deeds mdeeds@idahostatesman.com
Words & Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

There’s a new place to eat lunch in Downtown Boise starting Tuesday — ‘with a twist’

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

March 19, 2018 09:04 AM

Fans of sandwich cafe Bleubird, which closed in January, have a new lunch destination to explore.

Lemon Tree Co. opens Tuesday in Bleubird’s old space at 224 N. 10th St.

The new restaurant isn’t a copy of Bleubird, co-owner Jasson Parra says. But there’s plenty to savor at Lemon Tree if you’re a fan of artisan lunch sammies. “We’re sandwiches with a twist,” Parra said.

The prices are close to Bleubird’s, ranging from $8 to $9.75, which includes a choice of Lemon Tree Co. Salad, savory oats or chips. Handmade lemonades — ranging from Strawberry and Blood Orange to Prickly Pear and Passion Fruit — are $2.75. Sides include enticing options such as Creamy Tomato-Basil Soup ($7) and Beet Salad ($8).

Like Bleubird, Lemon Tree is a counter-order operation. Customers sip lemonades while waiting for sandwiches to be built and delivered.

The rich, deceptively filling PB & JJB ($8.50) has satisfying texture thanks to a hint of bacon crunch. Full-flavored, roasted jalapeno add just enough kick. Housemade peanut butter, cherry preserves and applewood bacon complete the mix.

Not a fan of even vaguely spicy flavors? Don’t be spooked by the threat of jalapeno-Dijon aioli on the Grilled Cheese ($8.50), which includes fontina, Gruyere, sharp cheddar, caramelized onion and cherry preserves. The sweetness of the preserves makes any heat virtually undetectable.

With a dozen sandwiches on the Lemon Tree menu, most lunch customers should be able to find a favorite.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Online: Facebook.com/lemontreeboise.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

