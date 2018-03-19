There’s a new place to eat lunch in Downtown Boise starting Tuesday — ‘with a twist’

Fans of sandwich cafe Bleubird, which closed in January, have a new lunch destination to explore.
Lemon Tree Co. opens Tuesday in Bleubird’s old space at 224 N. 10th St.
The new restaurant isn’t a copy of Bleubird, co-owner Jasson Parra says. But there’s plenty to savor at Lemon Tree if you’re a fan of artisan lunch sammies. “We’re sandwiches with a twist,” Parra said.
The prices are close to Bleubird’s, ranging from $8 to $9.75, which includes a choice of Lemon Tree Co. Salad, savory oats or chips. Handmade lemonades — ranging from Strawberry and Blood Orange to Prickly Pear and Passion Fruit — are $2.75. Sides include enticing options such as Creamy Tomato-Basil Soup ($7) and Beet Salad ($8).
Like Bleubird, Lemon Tree is a counter-order operation. Customers sip lemonades while waiting for sandwiches to be built and delivered.
The rich, deceptively filling PB & JJB ($8.50) has satisfying texture thanks to a hint of bacon crunch. Full-flavored, roasted jalapeno add just enough kick. Housemade peanut butter, cherry preserves and applewood bacon complete the mix.
Not a fan of even vaguely spicy flavors? Don’t be spooked by the threat of jalapeno-Dijon aioli on the Grilled Cheese ($8.50), which includes fontina, Gruyere, sharp cheddar, caramelized onion and cherry preserves. The sweetness of the preserves makes any heat virtually undetectable.
With a dozen sandwiches on the Lemon Tree menu, most lunch customers should be able to find a favorite.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Online: Facebook.com/lemontreeboise.
• • •
