New Boise restaurant replaces beloved Downtown lunch spot. Can it soar like Bleubird?

From the test kitchen: The Yam & Cheese ($8) is roasted yams, beets, pickled onions, cream cheese and sumac vinaigrette. It will come with a choice of side: mixed-green salad served with a lemon vinaigrette, chips or savory oats. What are savory oats? “Steel oats made with vegetable stock instead of water,” co-owner Jasson Parra explains. “We will add parmesan cheese and porcini mushrooms. They eat like a risotto. It’s pretty amazing.” Jasson Parra Lemon Tree Co.